Ocean Shores sidewalk project gets new alternative design

A fourth option has been proposed for the Point Brown Avenue Sidewalk Project in Ocean Shores.

In a release from the city, Public Works Director Nick Bird announced that the design team for the project will be presenting “Alternative D” for the project at the next City Council meeting.

The new alternative shows the current lanes of the road remaining, with landscaping being placed in the median to replace pavement. A sidewalk and crosswalk would be added to the road for easier walkability.

The planning for proposed changes to Pt. Brown Ave have been underway since 2013, and are intended to provide a safe non-motorized environment within the downtown.

The next City Council meeting is being held on February 12.

Additional information about the project can be found on the City’s website https://oceanshores.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/45385.

Questions and comments can be directed to Nick Bird at (360) 940-7542 or nbird@osgov.com.