Ocean Shores residents must file to avoid herbicide spray

The City of Ocean Shores has a new option for residents to opt out of citywide herbicide treatments.

In a release, the city says that they intend to begin their annual roadside herbicide treatment activities on June 4, 2018.

The work is weather dependent and as a result is subject to change.

They say the goal of the work is to preserve a vegetation free gravel shoulder on their roads.

Historically, the City says that it has verbally entered into agreements with landowners adjacent to the road that wanted to maintain their own area in lieu of having herbicides applied.

Beginning this year, the City says that instead of just verbal approval, they will require an “Agreement to Control Vegetation on Road Rights of Way” to give property owners the option to self maintain.

If you would prefer to maintain the City right of way as an alternative to having herbicide placed at the edge of pavement, please visit www.osgov.com or contact John Wagner at (360) 289-2824 to obtain a copy of the agreement.

Completed agreement forms can be emailed to jwagner@osgov.com or delivered to the Permit Office located at 801 Minard Avenue NW.

Forms must be received by noon on June 1, 2018 to ensure staff has enough time to place markings at the subject property.