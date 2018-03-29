Ocean Shores Police suspend search for missing Utah woman

Police have suspended the search for the woman who went missing in Ocean Shores.

The Ocean Shores Police Department tells KXRO that the investigation into the disappearance of the Utah woman has been suspended.

Tracy Ann Lewis of Eden, Utah, was reported missing from Ocean Shores on March 17.

Police say her vehicle had been left at the Morning Glory Hotel, and she was last seen walking away from the motel on the morning of March 9.

An extensive search was conducted of the wooded and dunes areas in the area, but no trace of Lewis was found.

They say the search of Lewis’s vehicle showed that she left behind nearly all of her belongings, taking only her wallet, a backpack, and a few personal items.

Grays Harbor Transit checked their video files for all buses leaving Ocean Shores during that time period, and there was no sign that Lewis boarded a bus.

According to Ocean Shores Police they also found a note in the car which read, “I know you’ll want to, but please don’t try to find me. – Goodnight”.

The family told investigating officers that in 2015, Lewis had disappeared for about two weeks before returning home without explanation.

In a notebook left in the vehicle, Lewis wrote about her intention to “leave” and find herself without anyone pulling her back.

Police say she wrote, “And this isn’t goodbye forever. This is just goodbye for right now.”

They say that “at this point, it appears that Tracy Lewis left of her own accord.”

She is still listed in the National Crime Information Center computer system as a missing person, so her welfare can be checked, but other than that, the Ocean Shores Police Department case is inactive at this time.

The Ocean Shores Police Department says the family has been notified of this, and they understand that no further investigation is warranted at this time.