Ocean Shores Police searching for missing Utah woman

The Ocean Shores Police Department is asking for information to help in their search for a missing woman.

They tell KXRO that Tracy Ann Lewis, a 31-year old woman from Eden, Utah, was last seen at the Morning Glory Hotel in Ocean Shores on March 9.

She checked out of the motel in the morning and was last seen walking north on Ocean Shores Blvd. NW.

Her car, containing all of her belongings, was left in the hotel parking lot.

She had gone on a family vacation to Disneyland, and then drove up the coast alone as she had plans to go to San Francisco and then Portland, before to returning home.

Her family does not know why she would have gone to Ocean Shores, because she doesn’t know anyone in the area.

Tracy is described as being 5’5” tall, weighing about 125 pounds, and she has blonde hair and blue eyes.

When the family learned the car was in Ocean Shores, they contacted the Police Department and flew to Ocean Shores the next day.

Police say a command post was established at the neighboring Ocean Shores Motel and a search of the dunes in the area was conducted with a dozen Search and Rescue volunteers, three search dogs, and several Ocean Shores Officers but nothing was found.

If anyone has any information that can help locate Tracy, please call the Ocean Shores Police Department at (360) 289-3331.