Ocean Shores Personal Preparedness Forum tonight

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management will be hosting a community Personal Preparedness Forum for anyone that wants to learn more about local risks and hazards.

Deputy Director of Emergency Management Chuck Wallace told KXRO that the event will be held tonight from 5-6 pm at the Ocean Shores Library.

“Our goal is to appear in all areas of the county to inform about the risk and hazards to each area, as well as what can be done to reduce the impact of any events upon their community, home and family.”

Discussions will include site specific risk and hazards for emergency and natural disasters, how to reduce the impact of any disaster event, and how to get involved in your community.

This event is free to anyone interested.

The Westport Community Emergency Preparedness Forum has been rescheduled and will be held on June 20th from 5 – 6 pm at the Westport Library.