Ocean Shores man dies in SR 109 fatality collision

State Route 109 was closed on Thursday after a 40 year old Ocean Shores man died following a collision.

According to Hoquiam Police, the investigation indicates that the local man was driving north on 109 when he lost control of his vehicle.

Witnesses reported his vehicle spun around before crossing into the southbound lane directly in front of the other vehicle driven by a 48-year-old man from Tumwater.

The Ocean Shores man died at the scene, while the Tumwater man was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital as a precaution.

The highway was completely blocked and closed to traffic. Drivers were detoured onto Lonngren Pass and Powell Road while the Grays Harbor regional crime scene mapping team was on scene.

The road was blocked for approximately 4 hours.