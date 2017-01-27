Ocean Shores man arrested after breaking windows at bank

A 24 year old is now in Grays Harbor County Jail after he burglarized a bank in Ocean Shores.

The Ocean Shores Police Department tells KXRO that just before 10 pm on Thursday, an alarm went off at Timberland Bank on Damon Road.

The alarm company, following protocol, called the bank.

Police Chief Mike Styner says that a man answered the phone, and then immediately hung up.

As Officers were responding, a call came in to dispatch to to report that a man was inside the bank, “waving his arms around, talking to himself.”

When Officers arrived, they found the front window and door of the bank had been shattered with rocks and the 24 year old was inside, vandalizing the bank.

The man had broke windows and threw items around the bank, refusing to cooperate with police. Chief Styner says that the suspect advanced on an officer, who used a Taser to subdue him and take him into custody.

The man was arrested on felony charges of Burglary and Malicious Mischief.

He was treated at Community Hospital and then booked at the County Jail.