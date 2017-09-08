Ocean Shores fireworks show postponed

A fireworks display scheduled in Ocean Shores for this weekend has been postponed due to the burn risk.

In a statement from the City of Ocean Shores, they say that they are joining officials across the state and banning all outdoor burning.

They say that with “the present level of wildland fire danger set to ‘Very High/Extreme’” as well as the orders coming from the Department of Natural Resources and Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, they will join the ban.

They also said that the ban will impact weekend activities.

“ It is our professional opinions and decision as stewards of the City of Ocean Shores that the ‘Fireworks’ display for Sunday night September 10, 2017, at the city airport shall be postponed.”

The private fireworks show by Cutting Edge Fireworks called the “Washington Shoot Off “was scheduled at the Ocean Shores Municipal Airport as a demonstration of new products for the 2018 fireworks season.

No new date has been set for the event.

Fire Chief David Bathke reminds residents that the burn ban impacts all outdoor burning, including all residential burning, including cooking with charcoal briquettes.

The fireworks show at Loggers’ Playday is still scheduled for Saturday night at Olympic Stadium.

Chief Paul Dean tells KXRO that fire staff will be on hand Saturday to wet down the area, as well as stand by in case of of an emergency. At this time, Chief Dean says he feels the area is not in danger, and predicted rain over the next few days will assist.

In order for the City of Hoquiam to restrict the permitted fireworks use, an ordinance would have to be passed to allow the Mayor or Fire Chief to declare a state of emergency prior to an event. Any fireworks ordinance takes a year to go into effect, and at this time the City does not have such procedures in place.

The Loggers’ Playday Committee and staff would be the ones who would choose to not have the fireworks show, and speaking with a representative, this is not the plan.