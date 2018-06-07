Ocean Shores could add vertical evacuation options

A meeting in Ocean Shores will discuss if vertical evacuation is a smart investment for the coastal community.

The Washington Military Department says that from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 12 at the Ocean Shores Convention Center, national experts will discuss the issue and take public questions regarding tsunami vertical evacuation in the town with no natural high ground to escape to if a tsunami occured.

The discussion will cover topics such as tsunami engineering, funding, siting and modeling of wave heights and inundation by panelists representing: Degenkolb Engineering, the Washington Geological Survey, the University of Washington, and the Washington State Emergency Management Division.

In a release, it says that scientists and preparedness experts visited Ocean Shores in April and spoke about tsunami science, risk, preparedness and mitigation, with more than 300 residents attending their public presentation.

“This is exciting not just for Ocean Shores, but for the entire state,” said Maximilian Dixon, Earthquake Program Manager for the Washington State Emergency Management Division. “The more vertical evacuation structures we can build in the most vulnerable locations along our coast, the more lives we will save when a tsunami eventually hits. This is just a start, though. We need many more discussions and many more of these structures built up and down the coast.”

The panel discussion was assembled at the city’s request to provide in-depth information on tsunami risks and vertical evacuation refuges.

In 2016, the first tsunami vertical evacuation refuge in North America was built in Westport as part of the new Ocosta Elementary School.

Other refuges are being considered along the Washington coast.

“History was made when what was once thought of as an unachievable, vertical evacuation project in the Ocosta School District, became a reality,” said Chuck Wallace, deputy director of Grays Harbor County Emergency Management. “Ocosta Elementary School and Gymnasium is North America’s first, vertical evacuation, tsunami engineered, Safe Haven building.”

Six years ago, there were a series of meetings in Ocean Shores to discuss the types and locations of tsunami vertical evacuation refuges. These efforts were referred to as Tsunami Project Safe Haven. Planning reports were assembled from this collaboration between Washington State Emergency Management Division and the University of Washington.

Later this year, the Washington State Emergency Management Division will be publishing a new Roadmap Manual. The manual will help coastal communities better plan for and build tsunami vertical evacuation refuges. This Ocean Shores panel is part of the Roadmap project.

The National Tsunami Hazard Mitigation (NTHMP) is funding these efforts. NTHMP is also providing funding for tsunami inundation studies, improved signage and other projects related to tsunami planning and safety.

The panel meeting is hosted by the city of Ocean Shores, Washington State Emergency Management Division, Grays Harbor Emergency Management and the University of Washington Institute for Hazard Mitigation Planning and Research.

More information about the Washington coast tsunami risk and vertical evacuation can be found at http://mil.wa.gov/tsunami.