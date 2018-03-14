Ocean Shores City Councilmember Bob Crumpacker dies

The Ocean Shores Police Department has officially announced that Ocean Shores City Councilmember Bob Crumpacker has died.

According to a report, around 9am on Tuesday, a family friend called to report finding Crumpacker at his home, not breathing. The woman was sent to the home by family to check on the 67 year old Ocean Shores resident after he had not attended the Monday City Council meeting.

Officers say that the death is likely of natural causes.

Crumpacker was recently re-elected to the City Council in 2017, after he had served previously from 2008-2011.

The Ocean Shores Police said in their release, “He was well known and well respected in the community. The Ocean Shores Police Department extends our sympathies to his family and many friends.“

At this time, no public service has been announced.