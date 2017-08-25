Ocean Shores bridge work will create delays

Expect delays in Ocean Shores when pieces of the new South Razor Clam Bridge are delivered.

Ocean Shores Public Works Director Nicholas Bird told KXRO that the delivery and installation of pre-cast concrete girders for the bridge is scheduled for September 7, 2017.

Bird says that a total of five large concrete girders, each approximately 120 feet in length, will be delivered individually and set in place by cranes.

In a release, he says that the plan is to bring the girders into the City on Point Brown Avenue and to South Razor Clam Drive. As the trucks enter Ocean Shores, traffic may be disrupted, but no significant impact is anticipated.

Traffic along Pt. Brown Ave. will be reduced to a single lane from North Razor Clam Drive to Seagate Street.

Delays of up to twenty minutes are expected as the girders are delivered.

South Razor Clam Drive will be closed completely between 7:00AM and 4:00PM on September 7between Point Brown Avenue and Wawona Avenue as the work is being done.

Property owners and residents may expect delays and limited driveway access during the project, but Bird says that “every effort will be made to minimize the impacts to property owners and residents”.

The City of Ocean Shores is encouraging anyone moving through the area to use alternate routes during this work.

Should you have any questions or concerns regarding this upcoming activity please feel free to contact Nathan Wilkerson at 360-940-7633.