Ocean Shores bridge work delayed

A bridge project in Ocean Shores has been pushed back a week.

Ocean Shores Public Works Director Nick Bird told KXRO that the project scheduled for September 7 to deliver and install pre-cast concrete girders for the South Razor Clam Bridge has been re-scheduled for September 15.

Bird says that, “Essential materials for the installation of the girders will not arrive on site until September 8, necessitating the rescheduling of the girder delivery and installation.”

While the date is changing, the plans remain the same. The contractor plans to bring the girders down Point Brown Avenue, through the roundabout, and deliver them to South Razor Clam Drive.

Flaggers will be on hand to assist traffic as the delivery trucks back down South Razor Clam.

During the delivery, traffic along Pt. Brown Ave. will be reduced to a single lane from North Razor Clam Drive to Seagate Street.

Delays of up to twenty minutes can be expected during the delivery of each girder.

This work is scheduled between 7:00AM and 4:00PM on September 15.

South Razor Clam Drive will be closed to thru traffic.

Property owners and residents may expect delays and limited driveway access during the project, but Bird says that “every effort will be made to minimize the impacts to property owners and residents”.

The City of Ocean Shores is encouraging anyone moving through the area to use alternate routes during this work.

Should you have any questions or concerns regarding this upcoming activity please feel free to contact Nathan Wilkerson at 360-940-7633.