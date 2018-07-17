Ocean Shores airport receiving federal infrastructure funding

$659.8 Million in Infrastructure Grants are going to 390 Airports in 47 States. This includes funding locally.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $659.8 million in airport infrastructure grants, as part of $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

This second increment of funding provides 450 grants that will fund 664 infrastructure projects including runways, taxiways, aprons, terminals, aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles, and snow removal equipment.

“Our airports are essential in supporting $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and nearly 11 million jobs; these federal grants will help our airports to maintain safety and improve efficiency for freight and passengers,” said Secretary Chao.

Included in the grant funding will be $200,000 to conduct an environmental study at the Ocean Shores Municipal Airport.

“U.S. infrastructure, especially its 3,323 airports and 5,000 paved runways, increases the country’s competitiveness and improves the traveling public’s quality of life. “

According to the FAA’s most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under the Secretary’s leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments to strengthen the safety and efficiency of America’s airports.

Airports receive AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding. These funds are made available from the Airport and Airway Trust Fund. These grant awards do not include any funds from the $1 billion supplemental funding appropriated under the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2018, the availability of which was recently announced in the Federal Register.