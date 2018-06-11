Oakville road repairs to cause delays

Crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation will be making pavement repairs on US 12 in Oakville this week.

From 7:30 am to 4 pm on Wednesday, June 13 and Thursday, June 14, these crews will bring delays to the East County city.

Drivers can expect one-way alternating traffic on US 12 approximately from South Allen Street to Merry Road on the east side of town.

Work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.

Travelers should expect delays and plan for additional time if they travel through the area.