Oakville road repairs to cause delays
By KXRO News
|
Jun 11, 2018 @ 10:21 AM

Crews for the Washington State will be making pavement repairs on US 12 in Oakville this week.

From 7:30 am to 4 pm on Wednesday, June 13 and Thursday, June 14, these crews will bring delays to the East County city.

Drivers can expect one-way alternating traffic on US 12 approximately from South Allen Street to Merry Road on the east side of town.

Work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.

Travelers should expect delays and plan for additional time if they travel through the area.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Melissa Baum to speak to the public May health inspections released Washington will comply with Real ID, but your license may still have restrictions Aberdeen Police adding locally grown Officers WDFW Commission plans to select new director Fire destroys Aberdeen Museum, Senior Center, and CCAP offices
Comments