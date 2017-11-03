It’s not only the time to turn your clocks back this weekend

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management is reminding you that Daylight Saving Time ends November 5th.

They say that this is not only the time to turn your clock back one hour but this also provides a perfect opportunity to replace the batteries in your Smoke Detectors, Carbon Monoxide Detectors, Flashlights, and All Hazard Weather Radios.

They also ask you to test them to make sure they are working properly.

Emergency Management also says this is a good time to check or begin to assemble your “Go Kits” and 14+ days of household food and supplies that could be needed in the event of a power outage.

You will need non-perishable food and water for your family and pets, blankets, bedding, flashlights, and the location of the closest shelter in the event you must leave your home.

In the event of severe weather or disaster, remember to check on your neighbors, friends, and those most vulnerable in emergencies.

Grays Harbor Department of Emergency Management suggests that all residents visit our Grays Harbor County Emergency Management website at:

http://www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/departments/emergency_management/index.php

Obtain your Go Kit information at:

http://www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/Emergency%20Management/PREPAREDNESS/DISASTER%20GO%20KIT.pdf