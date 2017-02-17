“Not For Kids” labels now required on marijuana edibles

Following a time for businesses to adjust, as of this week, the “Not for Kids” warning symbol is now required to be placed on all packages of marijuana products meant to be eaten or swallowed.

The new warning symbol must be visible on products, legible, readily visible by the consumer, and effective to alert consumers and children that the product is not for kids.

It must be placed on the “principal display panel” or front of the package in either part of the label, or placed as a sticker and cannot cover any other information required on packages.

The symbol is trademarked and cannot be changed in any way other than for sizing purposes, except that a licensee must use a black border around the edges of the white background of the warning symbol image when the label or packaging is also white to ensure visibility of the warning symbol.

In November, the Washington Poison Center unveiled their version of the classic “Mr. Yuk” sticker to warn parents and children about edible recreational marijuana products.

“The number of calls to the Washington Poison Center related to marijuana exposures reached a single-year high in 2015 with 272 calls,” said WAPC’s clinical managing director, Dr. Alexander Garrard in November. “With more than 150 calls already this year, it is our hope that the Not for Kids label and our increased education efforts will equip parents and caregivers with the tools to have a conversation with their loved ones ages 1 to 21.”

Earlier this year, the WSLCB included a provision in draft marijuana rules that required the Mr. Yuk® symbol to be placed on all edible marijuana products. The Board later dropped the requirement while the Poison Center developed its own symbol.

The “Not for Kids” warning symbol is available to the public at the Washington Poison Center’s website.