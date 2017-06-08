In the, “You Can’t Make This Up” file, it’s not illegal to carry a fire hydrant down the street.

The Aberdeen Police Department reports that they responded to a suspicious person on Thursday morning, just before 8am.

An officer made contact with a man in the 700 block of W. First Street, walking down the road with a fire hydrant.

The man said that he got the hydrant from a friend for $40, and that he was selling it to another friend.

The officer spoke with Aberdeen Public Works, to see if they were missing a hydrant, but they were not.

APD says that the hydrant appeared to be from another state, “as it was red in color and had IOWA stamped on it”.

No charges were filed against the man.