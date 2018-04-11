North Shore Levee Project open house coming this month

The Cities of Aberdeen and Hoquiam are hosting an open house to update the community on progress and next steps for design and construction of the North Shore Levee.

City staff and members of the Levee’s design team will be on-hand and available at the open house on Saturday, April 21 from 10:00am – Noon at the Rotary Log Pavilion.

The public is encouraged to attend to learn about the project, ask questions, and provide feedback.

According to a release from the cities the North Shore Levee project will remove over 3,100 properties in Aberdeen and Hoquiam, including Downtown Aberdeen, from the area that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA )has mapped as a Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) due to coastal flood risk.

“Properties removed from the SFHA will no longer be subject to National Flood Insurance Program building code and flood insurance regulations, financial burdens that cost the community

millions each year and hinder local investment. FEMA issued a preliminary approval for the proposed mapping change in October 2017 through a Conditional Letter of Map Revision.”

They say the levee project includes 5.7 miles of levee between the Wishkah and Hoquiam Rivers to protect against coastal flood events, plus significant upgrades to and expansion of stormwater pump systems to improve drainage.

As the project continues with design and permitting, the Cities are committed to informing the community through community meetings, stakeholder interviews, personal meetings, surveys, website updates, council meeting updates, and media releases.

At any time you may submit questions or comments about the project at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/levee and at your request, a project team member will get back to you via your preferred communication method.

Questions and comments may also be submitted in-person at the second floor of Aberdeen City Hall or at Hoquiam City Hall.

More information is available at http://www.ezview.wa.gov/aberdeenfloodrelief.