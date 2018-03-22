North Beach Superintendent fired after staff and community raise concerns

Superintendent Deborah Holcomb has been fired from the North Beach School District.

Following concerns about Holcomb by the North Beach Education Association that evolved into a vote of No Confidence in February and a filing of an unfair labor practice complaint against the Superintendent, the North Beach School Board voted to end their relationship with Holcomb.

The vote came at their meeting this week in Ocean Shores.

In a statement from association Co-President Will Oaks,

“The NBEA wishes Ms. Holcomb a relaxing retirement. We look forward to working with our School Board and remaining administrators to create a safe environment that is conducive to learning.”

Oaks has been on administrative leave since December following incidents involving assault by a student. According to a statement, Holcomb put Oaks on administrative leave after he reported to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Department that he had been assaulted.

In a release prior to the school board meeting, the association told KXRO that a recent survey done by them showed that “89 percent of teachers at the Jr/Sr high and 73% percent of elementary teachers do not plan to return if Holcomb remains superintendent”.

Holcomb’s termination will be effective March 31, 2018 according to the association.

Multiple requests for comment to Holcomb by KXRO have not been returned.