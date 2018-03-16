North Beach school staff votes No Confidence in superintendent and files complaint

KXRO has learned that North Beach staff filed an unfair labor practice complaint against Superintendent Deborah Holcomb.

In a release, North Beach Education Association leaders said, “Our superintendent intimidates, harasses, and bullies her employees, district parents, administrators and students. Holcomb’s actions and inactions demonstrate that she does not have our students’ best interests at heart. She is creating chaos throughout the district and she has no thought for the repercussions that her actions will have on our entire community for years to come.”

According to the association, a recent survey done by them showed that “89 percent of teachers at the Jr/Sr high and 73% percent of elementary teachers do not plan to return if Holcomb remains superintendent”.

They say that the district has lost over 25 employees since Holcomb became superintendent in the fall of 2016.

The association states that the district has also lost “at least 25” students this year, and they allege that an additional 13 students would be leaving the district “specifically due to Holcomb’s failures”.

Members of the North Beach Education Association voted No Confidence in Holcomb at a February union meeting, and local parents have organized a petition of No Confidence. According to the association, this petition currently has almost 300 signatures.

The release lists a number of allegations against Holcomb, primarily related to disagreements between the Superintendent and the union.

There is a North Beach School District Board of Directors meeting scheduled on March 20, 2018.

A request by KXRO for comment from Holcomb was not returned.

——————————————————-

Allegations from North Beach Education Association:

The N.B.E.A. is attempting to prepare for contract negotiations, but has been denied all information requested of the District by the Superintendent. The current collective bargaining agreement expires August 31, 2018 and because of changes in state funding, compensation is a top issue for teachers.

Teachers in the North Beach School District have filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the state against Supt. Deborah Holcomb after she illegally retaliated against the co-president of the teacher’s union prior to the start of contract negotiations. The unfair labor practice complaint states that Holcomb has retaliated against the union in the following ways:

Holcomb held a meeting where she falsely accused Union leaders of attempting to be paid for submitting fraudulent curriculum work.

Holcomb put a Union leader on administrative leave after the teacher reported to Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Department that he had been assaulted by a student. The same student has assaulted other district educators. The Grays Harbor Prosecuting Attorney’s office deemed the teachers complaint valid and have looked into the case. The teacher has been out on leave since December 21, 2017. The Superintendents actions here left other employees feeling unsure about their personal safety and their job security if they reported abuse.

Holcomb made a false report to the local police alleging that a Union leader had been harassing or contacting their principal — without an actual complaint from the principal herself. When asked the principal denied that any wrongdoing had taken place. Holcomb’s actions resulted in the police visiting the Union leaders house in front of their child.

Holcomb has given herself at least $36,214 in extra stipends over her base contract. Holcomb is now responsible for the direction of the Special Education department and the Career and Technical Education department. Both departments have suffered under her direction due to her lack of knowledge and involvement.

In February 2018, a fire marshal visited Ocean Shores Elementary school. A fifth grade classroom had 38 students at this time, which was a violation of the contract’s class size language. The Union had made multiple requests to the Superintendent to rectify this situation, but no action had been taken. The Superintendent was informed that she needed to correct the overcrowding due to safety concerns, and the district would be cited if not corrected.

Additionally, under Holcomb’s leadership, the district fell victim to a “phishing” scam and gave out employee’s personal information, including Social Security numbers. This has resulted in multiple cases of employees not being able to file their tax returns due to tax fraud.