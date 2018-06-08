North Beach School District interviewing 2 Superintendent candidates

On Monday, June 11th and Tuesday, June 12th, the North Beach School District will hold community forums to meet and listen to superintendent candidate interviews.

Both interviews will be held at Ocean Shores Elementary School starting at 6:00 PM.

Interim Superintendent Stan Pinnick told KXRO that the 2 candidates being interviewed are Andrew Kelly, current Principal/Superintendent of the Lyle School District and Richard Zimmerman, principal of Marysville Getchell High School.

Kelly will be interviewed on Monday night, with Zimmerman on Tuesday.

Kelly says that he has worked in a leadership roles at a number of schools, as well as serving as the Assistant Superintendent of Student and School Success for the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. Information shows that his focus is on transforming under-performing schools and “flipping” them into success.

Kelly told KXRO:

“For the past 27 years I’ve been blessed to support the academic growth of three different high schools in three different states, all the under-performing schools in the state of Washington (285 schools holding 250,000 kids), and for the past three years, the Lyle School District. In each of these roles we’ve been able to prove the following…schools and districts can improve and become high-performing if; 1) an adult culture is nurtured that believes in the potential of each child to achieve at high levels, 2) the adults put structures in place to allow each student to shine and achieve, and 3) the adults use strategies that we know yield results for kids. My passion and life’s work is working collaboratively with other educators to help ALL kids to achieve to their potential.

The North Beach School District is located in one of the most amazing locations in our state and is filled with kids who deserve to thrive at the highest levels. The kids in North Beach can compete with the best and the brightest kids in our state and nation.

I believe that the North Beach School District can be the highest performing school district in the State of Washington and look forward to listening and learning from community and district stakeholders on Monday to ascertain if that is what they want for their kids, too…..If so, I’m eager to discuss how I can partner with the outstanding educators in North Beach to make this a reality for their kids. When schools win…the entire community wins. I look forward to participating in the process that the North Beach Board of Directors have designed to see if I’m a good fit for their community.

My core belief is that I want every student to receive the same excellent education that I want for each of my kids. If selected as the North Beach Superintendent my wife and I will bring 4 students to the district. I want for ALL kids what I want for my kids….an excellent teacher in each classroom with a rigorous curriculum that connects them to the world and prepares them for life after high school.”

Zimmerman is a familiar face within the North Beach, previously serving as Principal at North Beach Middle High School from 2001-2005, leading other schools in Washington until he began his current position in 2017.

Zimmerman spoke with KXRO , saying

“I first came to Ocean Shores in 2001 when I was hired as the principal of North Beach Middle/High School. My family and I immediately fell in love with Ocean Shores and Washington State. We purchased a home in Ocean Shores and have been harborites ever since. Even when I took positions at other, larger school districts, my ultimate career goal has been to gain the experience needed to eventually return to the North Beach School District. Although I have moved around, my heart continues to call Ocean Shores “home.” The students, community, and staff deserve the best. I believe I have the experience and ability to build on the successes of Mr. Pinnick and Mr. Wayman and lead the North Beach community as we strive to work together to make North Beach a great place for everyone.

I have 28 years of education experience. 11 of those years were in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and the rest in Washington.”

Both men are looking to replace Deborah Holcomb, who was terminated in March by the School Board following criticism from teachers, parents, and students.

The interviews are open to the public.