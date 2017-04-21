Nominations accepted for a local resident who stands out

Nominations are being accepted by the United Way of Grays Harbor for local residents who stand out in their community service.

United Way of GH Executive Director Kelley McDonald says inn a release that nominations are now being accepted for the Joel Wolff Community Service Award. This award is an annual recognition created in 2003 to honor community service in Grays Harbor.

McDonald says that the Joel Wolff Community Service Award was established to recognize the contributions of Joel Wolff, who was “instrumental in the organization and creation of United Ways of Grays Harbor’s predecessor organizations, the Community Chest and United Good Neighbors of Grays Harbor County”.

The Board of Directors of United Way of Grays Harbor present the award to honor a local volunteer or professional that continues the example set by Wolff through “caring, commitment, and dedication”.

Recipients are chosen based on; Length of service, Impact on the community, local reputation, and a series of other criteria.

Anyone nominated must be active in local community service.

Forms may be downloaded from unitedwaygraysharbor.org and must be filled out and turned in to the United Way office in Aberdeen by May 19, 2017, along with any letters or other documents to support the nomination.

The recipient will be announced at the annual meeting of the United Way of Grays Harbor in June 2017.

Go to www.unitedwaygraysharbor.org to download the nomination form.

Forms may be turned in to the United Way Office, 100 South I. Street Suite 207, in Aberdeen.

A recipient will be chosen based on the following criteria (in no particular order and with no special weight given to any single criteria):

Length of service

Impact on community needs – making a difference – real result in the community

Demonstration of an authentic and real change in the lives of other

Dedication to meeting the needs of local people

Reputation in the community

Leadership on community issues

Scope and/or depth of involvement in community service

Eligibility for the annual Award shall require:

An individual active in community service efforts who may be nominated for work done, whether volunteer or work-related.

The work the person is nominated for must be done in Grays Harbor County.

Individuals must serve the community at large.

United Way employees, members of the Panel of Judges or their immediate families are not eligible.

Nominees from previous years, who were not recipients of the Award, are eligible for re-nomination.

The nomination process shall work as follows:

For a nomination to be considered, the nomination form must be filled out completely and legibly and turned in to the United Way office at 100 South I Street Suite 207 in Aberdeen by May 19, 2017. An incomplete or unsigned nomination form will not be accepted.

Any individual may nominate more that one candidate.

Individuals may not nominate themselves.

Pertinent supplemental information, of no more than three pages, may be submitted along with the entry form. This may include letters of support, newspaper clippings, photos, etc.

The Panel of Judges may request additional information from nominees, the nominator, or an organization.

Nomination forms and supplemental information shall become the property of United Way of Grays Harbor County and will not be returned.

Please include a recent photograph of the nominee for publicity purposes.

The United Way of Grays Harbor panel of judges shall use the following additional selection criteria in making the annual selection in an effort to separate one nominee from another: