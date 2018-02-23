NOAA Weather Radios and setup available at Saturday event

Residents can purchase and get help setting up NOAA Weather Radios at an event on Saturday.
Grays Harbor County Emergency Management will hold a NOAA All Hazard ALERT Weather Radio Event at the Aberdeen Walmart, from 10am -2pm.
Midland All Hazard ALERT Weather Radios will be available for purchase along with batteries.
The Weather Radios cost approximately $35 after tax.
Staff will be on hand from the Midland Corporation and Grays Harbor County Emergency Management to assist with free Weather Radio Programming.