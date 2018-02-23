NOAA Weather Radios and setup available at Saturday event
By KXRO News
Feb 23, 2018 @ 7:17 AM

Residents can purchase and get help setting up Weather Radios at an event on Saturday.

will hold a NOAA All Hazard ALERT Weather Radio Event at the Aberdeen Walmart, from 10am -2pm.

Midland All Hazard ALERT Weather Radios will be available for purchase along with batteries.

The Weather Radios cost approximately $35 after tax.

Staff will be on hand from the Midland Corporation and Grays Harbor County Emergency Management to assist with free Weather Radio Programming.

