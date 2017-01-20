No threats and no lockdown after gun found at Elma HS

A gun in the Elma High School sent one student to jail.

The Elma Police Department tells KXRO that they were called of the school around 8:30 Friday morning after staff found a gun in a backpack was found left in the locker room.

Staff called police and they found the unloaded .22 caliber handgun and ammunition inside.

Chief Susan Shultz advised, “There were no indications of immediate danger to the students or staff and no other firearms were believed to be on campus; therefore, it was determined the school would not implement any lockdown procedures.”

Officers found the 16 year old Elma High School student who admitted to bringing the gun to school, but said that there was no threat to staff or students.

EPD says that they found no evidence to the contrary.

The student was arrested and booked at the Grays Harbor County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on School Grounds.

The investigation is continuing in an attempt to find the legal owner of the firearm and how the student got a hold of it.