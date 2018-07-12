“No probable cause” of Armory Building fire as of now

Investigation into the fire at the Aberdeen Community Center building that destroyed the Aberdeen Museum of History as well as the Coastal Community Action Program and other services has brought no probable cause of the destruction.

Aberdeen Fire Chief Tom Hubbard told KXRO that since the June 9 fire, they have been doing an on-site cause and origin investigation. That portion of the investigation ended this week.

Efforts by the fire investigation team, which included members of the Aberdeen Fire Department, certified fire investigators, and electrical, mechanical,and structural engineers, the preliminary cause of the fire at this time is considered undetermined.

Further investigation will continue with “off site evaluation of materials removed from the building”.

According to Hubbard, the City of Aberdeen will be coordinating the recovery phase to remove and salvage any items from within the building.

City of Aberdeen Parks Director Stacie Barnum will serve as the lead on the recovery going forward, and Mayor Erik Larson said that in the future the museum may be moving completely into the city’s responsibility.

Further discussions about the museum will continue as the city moves into their budget process.