No injuries in Westport home fire kept to area under construction

There were no injuries at a Westport house fire over the weekend.

Captain Darin Vander Veur posted on the South Beach Fire and EMS Facebook page that crews responded just after 2:30 am on Saturday to the home on S. Ocosta Street.

When crews arrived, the Captain says that they saw smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home that was under construction.

Neighbors reported that the residents were handicap and may still be inside. When crews searched the home, they found no-one inside.

12 Firefighters from the South Beach representing Pacific County FD#5, Ocosta fire, and Westport fire worked to knock down the flames that were contained to the room under construction.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Photos posted by South Beach Fire and EMS