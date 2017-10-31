No injuries following local officer-involved shooting

A man is in custody and nobody was injured following an officer-involved shooting in Ocean Shores.

The Ocean Shores Police Department tells KXRO that a 45 year old Ocean Shores man was arrested for Assault 2 on Sunday after he pulled a gun on a Police Officer.

According to their report, the officer fired at the man, but neither man was injured.

The incident began when the officer was dispatched for a welfare check at the home.

The man’s mother had called the Grays Harbor Crisis Clinic after her son had sent her “odd” text messages that made her concerned for his safety. An employee of the Crisis Clinic then called police.

When the officer arrived at the home, the man pulled a handgun. When the officer fired his sidearm, the man went back inside the home.

Officers from the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Department, Hoquiam PD, Aberdeen PD and Montesano PD all responded to assist, talking to the man for over an hour before he was taken into custody.

Standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting, the officer was placed on administrative leave.

The 45 year old was placed in Grays Harbor County Jail.