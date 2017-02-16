No fees Monday for Forest Service lands

Fees are waived to visit state parks on Monday.

The U.S. Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites on February 20th in honor of Presidents’ Day.

This fee waiver includes the Quinault Rain Forest Trailhead and other trailheads at Olympic National Forest.

Fees for camping, cabin and lodge room rentals, or other permits, still apply.

Olympic National Forest visitors in February should expect wet winter driving and hiking conditions including snow and ice on roads and trails. Be prepared and plan ahead.

“Our fee-free days touch on every season and serve as an enticement to new and repeat visitors to come out and enjoy their national forests and grasslands,” said U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Tidwell. “These public lands offer rich experiences for everyone, from the avid sportsman to the casual hiker or nature observer.”

No fees are charged at any time on 98 percent of national forests and grasslands, and approximately two-thirds of developed recreation sites in national forests and grasslands can be used for free.

The Quinault office will be open Monday Feb 20 along with the Quilcene office but all other offices will be closed for the federal holiday.