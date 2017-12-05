No Child Left Inside providing grants to get children outdoors

Applications are open for the No Child Left Inside grant program, aiming to give at-risk children outdoor experiences.

No Child Left Inside grants are used to fund programs that provide outdoor recreation and education programs for youth in Washington, including “science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) programs and environmental, agricultural or other natural resource-based education programs”.

The program is funded by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission and administered by the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office.

Applicants can be public agencies (cities, counties, special purpose districts), Native American tribes, nonprofit organizations, schools, after school programs, veteran organizations, community-based programs, as well as individuals or businesses organizing events.

The programs must be in Washington State and must be outdoors.

“Getting kids outside does so much for their self-esteem, health, grades and sense of personal responsibility and community involvement,” said Don Hoch, director of Washington State Parks. “Exposing children to the natural world around them goes a long way to improving their sense of self-worth.”

Grant recipients may ask for as much as $75,000 for each program. The State expects to award about $1.5 million in grants.

They say that typical programs would be those that offer backpacking or camping, boating, environmental education, fishing or hunting, hiking, orienteering or rock climbing, farming education and community farms.

This program emphasizes programs that employ veterans. The state Legislature dedicated $500,000 to organizations with at least one veteran on staff who will implement the grant-funded program.

“These are great grants,” said Kaleen Cottingham, director of the Recreation and Conservation Office. “They reach hundreds of children who might not otherwise get the chance to go camping, hiking or spend much time outside. The grants are in demand and the competition strong. I think people realize how important it is to get kids away from screens and into the fresh air.”

An advisory committee will evaluate the applications.

“That ensures a fair process and one that gives the limited funding only to the strongest projects,” Cottingham said.

Check out an interactive story map that details last year’s grant recipients and what they accomplished.

Visit RCO’s Web site to read an overview of the grant program or contact a grant manager.

Applications are due January 17 and grants will be awarded in May.