No budget could mean a shutdown of services statewide
By KXRO News
|
Jun 21, 2017 @ 6:59 AM

No budget for the state means a possible shutdown starting in July.

As the State Legislature finishes their 2nd Special Session with no budget in hand, a 3rd Special Session is likely.

The Regular Legislative Session adjourned on April 23, with the 1st Special Session adjourning on May 23. The 2nd Special Session also began on May 23, and is scheduled to end on June 22.

Susan Colard, Administrator with the Professional Licensing Support Services,  announced with the possible suspension of services starting July 1, numerous government offices could be downsized.

“The Washington State Legislature has not yet approved state operating and capital budgets for the 2017–19 biennium, which begins July 1.  If the Legislature does not approve budgets by June 30, several state agencies will go through full or partial operations shutdowns.”

Colard says that her office expects the budgets to be approved by June 30.

Despite these hopes, the Department of Licensing has been working with the state Office of Financial Management to develop contingency plans.

In April 2017, OFM asked agencies for input on a contingency plan for government operations in the event the Legislature does not pass the 2017–19 operating and capital budgets before July 1.

As lawmakers head toward a third overtime legislative session, the Associated Press reports that they received updated revenue numbers that give them a little bit of help as they struggle to reach agreement on a two-year state budget.

Numbers released by the Office of Financial Management at Tuesday’s Economic and Revenue Forecast Council meeting show the state’s revenue collections through the middle of through the middle of 2019 are expected to increase by about $159 million — with $80 million more than originally forecast for the upcoming 2017-2019 budget and $79 million more for the current two-year budget through the end of June. The projected overall state budget for 2017-19 is expected to be $41.7 billion.

In the event that a shutdown is necessary, the services in 24 State programs will be suspended until the 2017–19 budgets are approved.

The partial shutdown could also include the closure of many hunting, fishing, and boating across the state.

In the unlikely event that a shutdown is necessary, the services in the following programs will be suspended until the 2017–19 budgets are approved.

  • Architects
  • Appraisal Management Companies
  • Appraisers
  • Auctioneers
  • Bail Bonds and Bail Recovery
  • Collection Agencies
  • Combative Sports (Boxing, Mixed Martial Arts and Wrestling)
  • Cosmetology
  • Court Reporters
  • Employment Agencies
  • Engineers, Land Surveyors and On-site Wastewater Designers
  • Firearms
  • Home Inspectors
  • Notaries
  • Private Investigators
  • Real Estate Agents and Firms
  • Scrap Metal Businesses
  • Security Guards
  • Sellers of Travel
  • Tattoo, Body Art and Body Piercing
  • Telephone Solicitors
  • Timeshares and Camping Resorts
  • Whitewater River Outfitters
  • Uniform Commercial Code

 

Agency contingency plans

The table below shows agency responses to OFM’s request for updated contingency plans. Some agency responses indicated no update was needed; in those cases, refer to the previous plan from 2013 or 2015.

Agency 2013 plan 2015 plan
update		 2017 plan update
Accountancy Board PDF Updated plan
Administrative Hearings PDF Updated plan
African American Affairs PDF
Agriculture PDF No update
Archeology and Historic Preservation PDF Updated plan
Arts Commission PDF Updated plan
Asian Pacific American Affairs PDF
Attorney General PDF No update
Auditor PDF
Caseload Forecast Council PDF No update
Center for Childhood Deafness & Hearing Loss PDF Updated plan
Central Washington University PDF No update
Columbia River Gorge Commission PDF Updated plan
Commerce PDF PDF Updated plan
Community & Technical Colleges PDF Updated plan
Conservation Commission PDF No update
Consolidated Technology Services PDF Updated plan
Corrections PDF PDF Updated plan
County Road Administration Board PDF
Criminal Justice Training Commission PDF
Early Learning PDF Updated plan
Eastern Washington Historical Society PDF
Eastern Washington University PDF Updated plan
Ecology PDF Updated plan
Economic & Revenue Forecast Council PDF No update
Employment Security PDF PDF Updated plan
Environmental and Land Use Hearings Office PDF No update
Enterprise Services PDF PDF Updated plan
Evergreen State College PDF No update
Family and Children Ombuds, Office of Updated plan
Financial Institutions PDF Updated plan
Financial Management PDF PDF Updated plan
Fish & Wildlife PDF PDF Updated plan
Forensic Investigation Council Updated plan
Freight Mobility PDF
Gambling Commission PDF No update
Governor PDF PDF Updated plan
Health PDF PDF Updated plan
Health Care Authority & Health Benefit Exchange PDF PDF & Update Updated plan
Hispanic Affairs PDF
Horse Racing Commission PDF Updated plan
Human Rights Commission PDF No update
Indian Affairs PDF
Industrial Insurance Appeals Board PDF No update
Innovate Washington PDF
Insurance Commissioner PDF PDF Updated plan
Investment Board PDF Updated plan
Labor & Industries PDF PDF Updated plan
LEOFF 2 Board PDF No update
Licensing PDF PDF Updated plan
Life Sciences Discovery Fund PDF No update
Liquor Control Board PDF No update
Lottery PDF No update
Lt. Governor PDF Updated plan
Military PDF PDF No update
Natural Resources PDF Updated plan
Office of Minority & Women’s Business Enterprises PDF Updated plan
Parks PDF PDF No update
Public Disclosure Commission PDF
Pollution Liability Insurance PDF PDF No update
Public Employment Relations Commission PDF No update
Puget Sound Partnership PDF Updated Plan
Recreation & Conservation Office PDF No update
Retirement Systems PDF PDF Updated plan
Revenue PDF PDF Updated plan
Salary Commission PDF
School for the Blind PDF Updated plan
Secretary of State PDF No update
Services for the Blind PDF No update
Social & Health Services PDF PDF Updated plan
State Patrol PDF PDF Updated plan
Student Achievement Council PDF PDF & Update Updated plan
Superintendent of Public Instruction PDF Updated plan
Supreme Court PDF Updated plan
Tax Appeals Board PDF
Transportation PDF PDF Updated plan
Transportation Improvement Board PDF
Traffic Safety Commission PDF No update
Transportation Commission PDF
Treasurer PDF No update
University of Washington PDF Updated plan
Utilities & Transportation Commission PDF No update
Veterans Affairs PDF PDF Updated plan
Volunteer Firefighters Board PDF Updated plan
Washington State Historical Society PDF
Washington State University PDF No update
Western Washington University PDF No update
Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board PDF Updated plan

 

