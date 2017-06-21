No budget could mean a shutdown of services statewide

No budget for the state means a possible shutdown starting in July.
As the State Legislature finishes their 2nd Special Session with no budget in hand, a 3rd Special Session is likely.
The Regular Legislative Session adjourned on April 23, with the 1st Special Session adjourning on May 23. The 2nd Special Session also began on May 23, and is scheduled to end on June 22.
Susan Colard, Administrator with the Professional Licensing Support Services, announced with the possible suspension of services starting July 1, numerous government offices could be downsized.
“The Washington State Legislature has not yet approved state operating and capital budgets for the 2017–19 biennium, which begins July 1. If the Legislature does not approve budgets by June 30, several state agencies will go through full or partial operations shutdowns.”
Colard says that her office expects the budgets to be approved by June 30.
Despite these hopes, the Department of Licensing has been working with the state Office of Financial Management to develop contingency plans.
In April 2017, OFM asked agencies for input on a contingency plan for government operations in the event the Legislature does not pass the 2017–19 operating and capital budgets before July 1.
As lawmakers head toward a third overtime legislative session, the Associated Press reports that they received updated revenue numbers that give them a little bit of help as they struggle to reach agreement on a two-year state budget.
Numbers released by the Office of Financial Management at Tuesday’s Economic and Revenue Forecast Council meeting show the state’s revenue collections through the middle of through the middle of 2019 are expected to increase by about $159 million — with $80 million more than originally forecast for the upcoming 2017-2019 budget and $79 million more for the current two-year budget through the end of June. The projected overall state budget for 2017-19 is expected to be $41.7 billion.
In the event that a shutdown is necessary, the services in 24 State programs will be suspended until the 2017–19 budgets are approved.
The partial shutdown could also include the closure of many hunting, fishing, and boating across the state.
- Architects
- Appraisal Management Companies
- Appraisers
- Auctioneers
- Bail Bonds and Bail Recovery
- Collection Agencies
- Combative Sports (Boxing, Mixed Martial Arts and Wrestling)
- Cosmetology
- Court Reporters
- Employment Agencies
- Engineers, Land Surveyors and On-site Wastewater Designers
- Firearms
- Home Inspectors
- Notaries
- Private Investigators
- Real Estate Agents and Firms
- Scrap Metal Businesses
- Security Guards
- Sellers of Travel
- Tattoo, Body Art and Body Piercing
- Telephone Solicitors
- Timeshares and Camping Resorts
- Whitewater River Outfitters
- Uniform Commercial Code
