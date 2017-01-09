No more bottomfishing off Grays Harbor until March

Sport fishing for bottomfish has closed off the Washington coast until March 10.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that, effective immediately, recreational bottomfishing along the entire Washington has been closed.

Fishing will reopen on the second Saturday in March and is scheduled to run October 21, 2017.

The closure is due to changes put in place by the Pacific Fishery Management Council.

This new rule changes the coastal recreational bottomfish season from a year round season to one open from March through October.

Bottomfish species include Pacific cod, Pacific tomcod, Pacific hake (or whiting), walleye pollock, all species of dabs, sole and flounders (except Pacific halibut), lingcod, ratfish, sablefish, cabezon, greenling, buffalo sculpin, great sculpin, red Irish lord, brown Irish lord, Pacific staghorn sculpin, wolf eel, giant wrymouth, plainfin midshipman, all species of shark, skate, rockfish, rattail, and surfperches (all saltwater perch are surfperch) excluding shiner perch.