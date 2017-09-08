Nine local businesses cited in August inspections

The Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division released their August inspections for local eateries, and nine local businesses were cited.

In Aberdeen, La Fonda received 40 red points on a re-inspection and then in an inspection listed as a closure they were cited for 65 red points and 16 blue points.

The AM/PM was cited for 15 red and 25 blue, Scoops Ice Cream & Coffee was docked for 10 red and 15 blue, and Papa Murphy’s received 10 red and 5 blue as the other stores in Aberdeen that were cited.

In Montesano the C&T Food Mart was docked 10 red and 5 blue points, while All Wrapped Up received 5 red and 5 blue, and Savory Faire was cited just 5 blue points.

In Ocean Shores Our Place was marked for 5 red points on a complaint inspection and in Westport Scoops Ice Cream was docked for 35 red and 26 blue points.

Then in a re-inspection they received just 12 blue points.