Next Aberdeen Council Meeting canceled

UPDATE: The City of Aberdeen says the meeting has been un-canceled and will go on as previously scheduled.

The next Aberdeen City Council meeting has been canceled.

In a notice from Aberdeen Mayor Erik Larson, he announces that he is taking action by “unanimous consent” to cancel the meeting on March 22.

They will be meeting the following week on March 29.

Larson says he will be out of the country on the 22.

He says that he discussed his “desire to be present at the next regular meeting” with Council President Tawni Andrews and she agreed with his request.