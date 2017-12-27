New Year’s clam digs approved for local beaches

Clam diggers can make plans for dig on Washington’s coastal beaches over the New Year’s holiday.

State shellfish managers have approved a two-day razor clam dig following toxin tests.

“New Year’s razor clam digs are very popular,” said Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). “We’re pleased that this year’s low tides allow us to offer digging during this holiday time. There’s no better way to ring in the New Year than to get out and enjoy digging a fresh meal of razor clams.”

The best digging typically occurs one to two hours before low tide, said Ayres, noting that digging is not allowed at any beach before noon.

Upcoming digs are scheduled on the following dates, beaches and low tides:

31, Sunday, 5:12 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, Mocrocks

1, Monday, 6:02 p.m.; -1.7 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Under state law, diggers can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2017-18 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.

Additional digs are tentatively scheduled later in January and in February, but have not yet been approved.

For more information, see the WDFW razor clam webpage at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html