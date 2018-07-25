New work on Raymond roundabout starts today; delays expected

The Washington State Department of Transportation tells drivers in Raymond to plan for possible delays starting today at the new roundabout location on US 101 and SR 6.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will be flagging traffic through the area around-the-clock, while they remove the traffic light at the intersection and construct the new roundabout.

As part of the project, the traffic light is being replaced by the roundabout to save costs in the long run.

“Due to its age and the corrosion from the salt in the air, the signal requires frequent maintenance, which takes extra time and money,” said WSDOT project engineer Colin Newell. “By removing the signal and installing a roundabout, we’re lowering the long-term operational and maintenance costs, and improving safety and traffic flow through the intersection.”

Oversize loads are not permitted through the US 101/SR 6 intersection until construction is complete later this summer.

Travelers should expect delays or consider using an alternate route if possible.

Drivers could take Fowler St and Bloomhart Rd or Monohon Landing and Old Willapa if they would like to avoid the area.