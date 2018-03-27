New tsunami map shows where massive wave could hit Grays Harbor

According to a recently published Southwest Washington Tsunami Inundation Hazard Map Grays Harbor and Pacific County residents would have 15 to 20 minutes to prepare for a massive wave.

The Washington Geological Survey produced the map and it shows that if a 9.0 earthquake were to occur a 60 foot wave would hit the coast including Westport, Ocean Shores, and Long Beach.

The map models a 2,500 year Cascadia Subduction Zone Earthquake Scenario and simulates a 9.0 earthquake near Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay.

According to the report the first tsunami wave is projected to arrive on land along the outer coast in 15 to 20 minutes following the earthquake with the waves exceeding 35 knots.

Inundation depths range from 20 to 60 feet on the outer coast, decreasing to generally less than 10 feet within Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor.

Tsunami wave inundation is expected to continue over 12 hours and remain hazardous to maritime operations for more than 24 hours after the earthquake.

The study’s authors say this study is limited in that modeling does not account for tidal effects or minor topographic changes that would locally modify the impact of tsunami waves.

Due to these limitations, this modeling should not be used for site-specific tsunami inundation assessment or for determining effects on the built environment.

However, they say this model is an excellent tool for evacuation and recovery planning.

To find the study and maps visit https://washingtonstategeology.wordpress.com/2018/03/26/newly-published-southwest-washington-tsunami-inundation-hazard-maps/