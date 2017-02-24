New security upgrade for PUD starts in March

Beginning in March, the Grays Harbor PUD will be updating its website security to ensure that data passed between the PUD servers and a customer’s computer or mobile device remains private and secure.

As a result of this security upgrade, customers who use PUD online systems to pay bills or use other online features will need to ensure that their operating systems and mobile devices are compatible with the PUD’s new system.

The PUD has created a test website (https://ssl.ghpud.org/test) for customers to connect to from their computer or mobile device.

If the site loads without any issues, your operating system or device will support the new protocol.

If the site does not load first try using a different web browser.

Some may be compatible while others are not.

Earlier phones and tablets with older operating systems may not be compatible with the new protocol.

This includes flip phones and blackberries.

You can also try updating the operating system on your computer or mobile device.

Smart phones should be running the most current operating system and updated web browser software applications.

Customers in need of assistance should contact a local Computer Services provider.

If you have any further questions, please contact the Grays Harbor PUD at (360) 532-4220.