New sales tax starts Jan. 1

Anyone buying in Grays Harbor will pay a higher sales tax rate on purchases starting Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

Shoppers throughout Grays Harbor County will pay three-tenths of one percent more in sales and use tax.

The new sales and use tax rate will be 8.8 percent in unincorporated areas and the cities of Cosmopolis, Elma, Hoquiam, McCleary, Montesano, Oakville, Ocean Shores and Westport.

Aberdeen will hold the highest rate in the county with 8.93 percent.

The increased sales tax throughout Grays Harbor is being used to support criminal justice and public safety.

The last time Grays Harbor County raised local sales tax rates was April 2014.