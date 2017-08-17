New rules in place for salmon crossing Washington/Canada border

Any local fisherman planning to fish for salmon in Canadian waters and return in their boats with their catch to Washington are now required to notify the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife before leaving state waters.

The change, effective Wednesday of this week until further notice, changed how the process has been handled in the past.

According to WDFW, Canada no longer provides anglers with a way to document their legally caught salmon in Canadian waters and the regulation was needed to provide an alternate option.

In order to pass a dockside inspection when they return to Washington, anglers need to complete a form notifying WDFW of their plans to fish for salmon in Canadian waters.

The form needs to be filled out prior to departing for Canada. Anglers will receive an email confirmation that their trip information has been received.

Anglers are reminded that they may not catch their daily limit of salmon in both Canadian and Washington waters on the same day, and any anglers carrying Canadian salmon may not fish in Washington waters unless it is legal to retain the fish caught in Canada in the area where fishing in Washington.

Visit http://wdfw.wa.gov/licensing/canadian_catch.php to obtain a confirmation code. The form requests basic trip and contact information that must be submitted prior to leaving Washington with the intent of fishing for salmon in Canada.

You will receive an email from WDFW with your confirmation code.