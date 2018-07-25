New record fish caught on Washington coast
By KXRO News
Jul 25, 2018 @ 7:20 AM

A new record fish was caught off of Westport the same day a record was caught near Neah Bay.

According to the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, their records have been updated to include the first state record redbanded rockfish.

WDFW – John Sly and his record 7.54 pound redbanded rockfish

WDFW confirmed that John Sly of Tacoma was fishing out of Westport in late June when he set the state record for the largest redbanded rockfish caught in state waters.

Sly caught the 7.54 pound redbanded rockfish while jigging with bait out of Westport, Washington on June 21.

There was no previous state record established for this species.

With this catch, that makes 9 state records established out of Westport and 15 for Grays Harbor as a whole. Pacific County holds 2 records statewide.

WDFW – Richard Hale’s record 5.93 pound arrowtooth flounder,

That same day, Richard Hale of Tukwila broke another recently established record.

WDFW – Art Tachell’s 3.89 pound arrowtooth flounder

Hale caught a 5.93 pound arrowtooth flounder, only about a month after the arrowtooth flounder record was established for the state by Art Tachell.

Hale caught his flounder while drift fishing with bait out of Neah Bay, besting Tachell’s 3.89 pound fish by more than 2 pounds.

A complete listing of Washington’s state record fish is available at WDFW’s website:  https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/records/

