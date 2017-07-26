New public bathroom could be coming to Montesano

A park in Montesano could be getting public restroom facilities.

At the Montesano City Council Meeting Tuesday night they authorized an application for Grays Harbor County .09 Economic Development funds for a permanent bathroom at Fleet Park.

According to the city the bathroom is intended to provide proper sanitary facilities to support the business activity associated with the Saturday Market at the park.

Montesano Mayor Vini Samuel said it would be a great addition.

Mayor Samuel says that the Kelsey Foundation has pledged $15,000 dollars for the project if it is matched by the end of the year and the chamber of commerce has offered $3,000.

The total project is estimated to cost $110,000 and the City will be asking the County for $86,000.