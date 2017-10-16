New pathways to Teacher Education degree proposed at GHC

Changes could be coming to assist students moving toward a Bachelor of Applied Science-Teacher Education degree, and meeting s this week will let the public learn more about them.

In a meeting tonight from 6-7 pm in classroom #4135 of the Gene Schermer Building, interested residents can learn about the Early Childhood Education (ECE) program being developed at Grays Harbor College as a pathway for the College’s new Bachelor degree.

According to Dr. Erin Dilley-Linton, associate dean for Teacher Education, ECE is now a one-year certificate program, but is being proposed as a two-year associate degree.

“We encourage anyone to attend this open forum to learn about the program, proposed curriculum, timeline for development, and more,” Dilley-Linton explains. “If you have experience with early learning, or just an interest in getting involved, this is a great time to provide your insight, ideas, experience, and feedback.”

On Tuesday, the discussion will be on an English Language Learner (ELL) endorsement is being proposed as an optional pathway for students enrolling in the Bachelor degree.

The forum for this change will be held on Tuesday, October 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. in Schermer Building classroom #4135.

Those interested can learn about the program, proposed curriculum, timeline for development, and discuss all aspects of the process.

Dilley-Linton said, “For anyone who has experience with English Language Learners or bilingual education, or is simply interested in getting involved, this is a great time to provide your insight, ideas, experience, and feedback,”.

Those interested in the proposal but unable to attend the forum should contact Dilley-Linton at GHC, 360.538.4514, merin.dilley-linton@ghc.edu