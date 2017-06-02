New Pacific County AHAB siren to see first test on Monday

A new All Hazards Alert Broadcast (AHAB) siren outside Ilwaco will sound on Monday, and residents should be listening if possible.

The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency is alerting residents that they have installed a new AHAB siren near Vandalia and Stringtown Road, and they will conduct their first monthly test in that area on Monday at noon.

PCEMA says that the new siren was installed at the intersection of Stringtown Road and Ortelius Drive and is online in case of an emergency.

On Monday at noon, in the regularly scheduled test of all regional AHAB sirens, residents will hear the Westminster Chimes and a voice message.

They are asking residents in the area to let PCEMA know if they do or do not hear it.

AHAB sirens are intended to serve as a warning to residents in the areas around an AHAB siren who are outdoors. Residents are encouraged to obtain and operate a NOAA Weather Radio.

For more information, contact Deputy Director Scott McDougall at smcdougall@co.pacific.wa.us.