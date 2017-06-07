Hoquiam Police add Hoquiam graduate to the department

The Hoquiam Police Department has an officer that recently graduated the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission’s Corrections Officer Academy.

Congratulations to Police Services Officer Ben Eaton who spent a full month at the academy in Burien before graduating this past Friday.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that Officer Eaton is an Army vet and just completed his service to our country before joining the department in March.

Eaton is a Hoquiam grad and currently resides in the area with his wife and children.

He will be completing the last of his training phase at the City Jail before being assigned to Sgt. Dayton’s squad.

He will be officially sworn-in at the City Council meeting on Monday, June 12th.

Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers says “We are glad to have him home here at HPD. Congratulations to Officer Eaton for what will be a long, successful, and productive career with us here at HPD.”