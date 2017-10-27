New list shows the insurers available to Grays Harbor residents

Eleven health insurers are approved to sell 74 plans in Washington’s 2018 individual health insurance market .

In Grays Harbor, this only includes Premera Blue Cross, while Pacific County has 2 options in Premera Blue Cross and Lifewise Health Plan of Washington.

Local counties are not the only ones with the shortage. Ferry, Pend Oreille, and Skamania Counties also only have 1 option.

By contrast, Okanogan County has the most options with 9 of the 11.The next highest are Benton and Franklin Counties with 7 options.

Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s office says that 10 percent of the average premium increase that customers of the state’s individual health insurance market will see is due to President Donald Trump’s decision to stop paying federal subsidies to insurers.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler said Thursday that in total, the average premium increase this year will jump more than 36 percent.

The rate announcement comes a day after a U.S. judge in California rejected a request from 18 states — including Washington — and the District of Columbia to force the Trump administration to resume paying “Obamacare” subsidies right away.

Consumers who qualify for tax credits to help pay their silver premiums will still receive them.