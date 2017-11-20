New Grays Harbor restaurant hit with citations
By KXRO News
|
Nov 20, 2017 @ 6:28 AM

A new restaurant in Grays Harbor saw the most citations in the most recent health inspections.

Grays Harbor County Environmental Health released the health inspections for October to KXRO and Arby’s led the way with 45 red points in an Illness Investigation.

This was after they had two clean Pre-Opening inspections.

Other Aberdeen eateries that received high totals include the Chinese Village which received 25 red and 3 blue points, Denny’s which was cited for 20 red and 8 blue, and the Swanson’s Deli/Snack Bar in South Aberdeen which was docked for 25 red points.

There were also a few businesses that received 15 red points including Safeway Food Service, Swanson’s Deli in Hoquiam which also had 10 blue points, Frontager’s Pizza Company in , and Overboard Espresso in Westport which also had 12 blue points.

For Inspections Made Between 10/1/2017 and 10/31/2017

Business Area Reason for Inspection Red Points Blue Points
ANNE MARIE’S CAFE ABERDEEN Routine 5  7
ARBY’S RESTAURANT #4580 ABERDEEN Pre-Opening 0 0
ARBY’S RESTAURANT #4580 ABERDEEN Pre-Opening 0 0
ARBY’S RESTAURANT #4580 ABERDEEN Illness Investigation 45 0
CHINESE VILLAGE ABERDEEN Routine 25 3
DAIRY QUEEN – ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
DENNY’S ABERDEEN Routine 20 8
DUFFY’S #1 ABERDEEN Reinspection 10 8
HONEY TERIYAKI ABERDEEN Reinspection 5 0
JAMES GROCERY ABERDEEN Routine 5 0
JO’S DELI MART ABERDEEN Routine 5 0
MAZATLAN RESTAURANT ABERDEEN Routine 10 0
PARKWAY TAVERN ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
POLAR BERRY FROZEN YOGURT ABERDEEN Routine 10 0
SAFEWAY #1546 FOOD SERVICE ABERDEEN Routine 15 0
IRON SPRINGS RESORT Routine 5 0
CLARK’S RESTAURANT COSMOPOLIS Routine 0 0
ELMA SHELL PIZZA & BURGER EAST CO Routine 10 0
RAIN COUNTRY RESTAURANT EAST CO Routine 0 0
AL’S HUMDINGER HOQUIAM Routine 0 0
DEIDRA’S DELI HOQUIAM Routine 0 8
FOGGYS HOQUIAM Routine 0 0
HOQUIAM BREWING COMPANY HOQUIAM Routine 0 0
HOQUIAM MARKET HOQUIAM Routine 0 0
SWANSONS #2-DELI HOQUIAM Routine 15 10
SUBWAY – MONTESANO MONTESANO Routine 5 0
K/M RESORTS DBA OCEAN BREEZE Routine 0 0
OCEAN MIST OCEAN CITY Routine 0 0
GROCERY QUINAULT Routine 0 0
LIL’ PRAIRIE MART QUINAULT Routine 10 0
FRONTAGER’S PIZZA COMPANY SEABROOK Routine 15 0
GO DOG GO – ABERDEEN SOUTH ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
LANTZ’S NW PASSAGE SOUTH ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
SUBWAY – SOUTH ABERDEEN SOUTH ABERDEEN Routine 5 0
SUNSHINE DELI #1 SOUTH ABERDEEN Compliance 10 0
SWANSONS #3-DELI SOUTH ABERDEEN Routine 25 0
HART’S MUTINEER CAFE SOUTH CO Reinspection 0 18
OVERBOARD ESPRESSO WESTPORT Compliance 15 12
Comments