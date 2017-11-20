New Grays Harbor restaurant hit with citations

A new restaurant in Grays Harbor saw the most citations in the most recent health inspections.

Grays Harbor County Environmental Health released the health inspections for October to KXRO and Arby’s led the way with 45 red points in an Illness Investigation.

This was after they had two clean Pre-Opening inspections.

Other Aberdeen eateries that received high totals include the Chinese Village which received 25 red and 3 blue points, Denny’s which was cited for 20 red and 8 blue, and the Swanson’s Deli/Snack Bar in South Aberdeen which was docked for 25 red points.

There were also a few businesses that received 15 red points including Safeway Food Service, Swanson’s Deli in Hoquiam which also had 10 blue points, Frontager’s Pizza Company in Seabrook, and Overboard Espresso in Westport which also had 12 blue points.

For Inspections Made Between 10/1/2017 and 10/31/2017