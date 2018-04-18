New graphic released to help public decipher tsunami alerts

Washington Military Department – The Washington Emergency Management Division unveiled a new tsunami alert graphic during presentations with the public on the coast and emergency managers during recent events.

The graphic, created with input from local jurisdictions, provides more details to help the public better understand the differences between a Tsunami Watch, Advisory and Warning and is based on an existing template created by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Maximilian Dixon, the earthquake program manager for the Washington Emergency Management Division, said it’s important to clearly explain the differences between the various tsunami alerts. In January, there was a 7.9 earthquake in Alaska that hit in the middle of the night. The earthquake triggered a tsunami watch in Washington state, but that was lifted after a couple of hours.

Still, Dixon says there was confusion from the public as to what to do during a watch, hence an increased public awareness campaign, including public presentations and working with local emergency managers.

“An advisory has powerful currents potentially coming in with inundation up to three feet,” Dixon said. “There could be strong currents for the maritime community, for boats and for those in water. Stay away from the shore. This is just a small potential tsunami, but even a really small tsunami has the potential to push boats and cars and cause damage. This is the whole ocean moving. It’s very powerful. There is 1-3 feet of tsunami waves.”

“Anything above three feet is a warning and a warning goes out. Now, you’re talking about really powerful currents, potentially high waves and this is when you really want to get everyone out of the inundation zones and immediately to high ground.”

Coastal sirens, meant to be heard for those outside, will automatically go off when a warning is issued and NOAA Weather Alert Radios will go off, as well.

The tsunami event that was held in Ocean Shores was broadcast on TVW and is still available for viewing now.

“We’re going to give you the information that we can, but when we say get inland, get to high ground and keep going if you can, we mean it,” Dixon told attendees.

A warning will also be issued automatically if there’s only less than three hours between when a tsunami wave is expected to hit the coastline and when the earthquake occurred.

Dixon explained that the warning is issued because scientists want to be extra cautious since their time to review buoy data and other information has a compressed time frame.

During the January 7.9 earthquake in Alaska, a warning was issued in British Columbia because the province was less than three hours from potential waves (which never really emerged) compared to a longer timeframe for the Washington coast, where just a watch existed for a couple of hours.

Meantime, if residents are on the coast and feel an earthquake, don’t wait for the sirens to go off.

Start walking to high ground immediately.

The earthquake is your alert.

“The models we see is based on scientific information that gets inputted,” said Chuck Wallace, the Grays Harbor Emergency Management director. “It could be better than this or worse than this. When you look at these models, don’t look at them and say, ‘This is what’s going to happen. My world is over.’ Most of these events won’t be the worst case scenario but somewhere in the middle and if we prepare, we have a really good chance to survive these things.”