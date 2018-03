Grays Harbor County has a new Deputy Coroner.

In a release, the local coroner’s office says that they have added Tom Thompson to their team.

Thompson officially joined the office as a Deputy Coroner this month.

“Tom brings a wealth of experience to the Coroner’s Office, and is a great addition to the team!”

They say that Thompson is a retired Spokane County Sheriff’s Detective, and retired ER nurse. Thompson states that he has lived in Grays Harbor for 5 years before joining the office.