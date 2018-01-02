New campaign looks to fight the statewide opioid crisis.

According to a message to KXRO, the “Starts with One” campaign is an effort launching this week.

The DSHS Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery says that they have been working on the Opioid misuse and abuse prevention campaign.

The full campaign is set to launch statewide this week, with a 30-minute TV special on the topic already airing in Eastern Washington.

That special is also available on the DSHS YouTube page for those west of the mountains.

The campaign, according to the release,

“strives to help Washingtonians better understand that everyone has a meaningful role in preventing opioid misuse and abuse and it “Starts With One”.

They say that “One Simple Step”, “One Honest Conversation” or “One Act of Courage” can help make a difference.

The campaign uses these messages to focus on increasing awareness about appropriate use, safe storage, and appropriate disposal of prescription opioids.

You can find out more about the campaign at www.GetTheFactsRx.com