New bills are intended to spur voting in Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a package of bills, dubbed the Access to Democracy package, aimed at increasing voter access in Washington. This includes a measure to pre-register 16 & 17 year olds and another that allows in-person voter registration to occur the same day of an election.

Three of the bills make it easier to register to vote, allowing people to register up to and on Election Day, letting 16 & 17 year olds pre-register to vote, and creating automatic voter registration for citizens obtaining enhanced driver’s licenses or identification cards through the Department of Licensing.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Washington will join 12 states and the District of Columbia in allowing preregistration beginning at age 16. Four other states allow preregistration beginning at age 17, and additional five states have varying rules for when a person may preregister when they near age 18.

Inslee said, “Democracy is served when more people participate. I’m proud to be able to say that Washington state is doing everything we can to help make sure that every community, every voice and every vote counts.”

Another bill signed by Inslee, the Washington Voting Rights Act, will promote more equal representation by allowing district-based elections or other alternative voting systems that best suit individual communities.

These measures are intended to address the low participation rate in elections.

More than 1 million Washingtonians were eligible to register to vote in 2016 but didn’t, and of those registered, nearly 1 in 5 didn’t vote. The November 2017 General Election set a record low for voter turnout — only 37 percent of voters returned their ballots.

“These new laws are a positive step forward for our state’s elections, as they improve both public access and security in the registration process,” said Secretary of State Kim Wyman.

Inslee also signed the DISCLOSE Act, requiring nonprofit organizations that donate more than $10,000 a year to political campaigns to register with the state’s Public Disclosure Commission and publicly report their contributions.

DISCLOSE is short for “Democracy is Strengthened by Casting Light on Spending in Elections.”

“Voters have the right to know who’s paying for a campaign. Whatever you care about in your community, whether it be healthcare, education, or any other issue, it is vital to know who is paying to influence those who are making our laws,” said Sen. Andy Billig of Spokane, the DISCLOSE Act’s primary sponsor.

